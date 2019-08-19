Eastern, Desert Inn intersection set for overnight closures

The intersection of Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue will see restrictions on a pair of overnights this week.

(File)

A partial closure of the intersection is slated for Tuesday and Wednesday tied a repaving project occurring on a stretch of Eastern, between Flamingo Road and Desert Inn, Clark County announced Monday.

The traffic restrictions will run between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Desert Inn will be limited to one lane in each direction through the intersection during the work hours.

Motorists traveling on Eastern can either make a U-turn at the intersection, or make a right turn onto Desert Inn depending upon the phase of construction at the time.

The six-month project kicked off in April, as part of $9.8 million in road work projects, along with the revamping of Maryland Parkway between Russell Road and Twain Avenue.

The project includes new pavement, medians, some sidewalk and curb replacement along Eastern.

Day work on the project occurs from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a minimum of two travel lanes open in each direction on Eastern. Night work is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning, with at least one travel lane open in each direction on Eastern.

Work hours are subject to change and exclude holidays and major events.

