Freeway closures scaled back this weekend to accommodate EDC

Negotiations with organizers of the Electric Daisy Carnival prompted the Nevada Department of Transportation on Wednesday to roll back some of the freeway restrictions anticipated this weekend in Las Vegas.

Work continues Project Neon south of the Spaghetti Bowl May, 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Both directions of U.S. Highway 95 in the area just below Interstate 15 will now close from midnight Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, shaving three hours off the previously announced closure, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. All the ramps connecting those freeways will remain open.

NDOT officials also canceled plans to close the U.S. 95 onramps and offramps at Martin Luther King Boulevard to provide another north-south corridor through downtown Las Vegas.

The closure is required so construction crews can build a freeway bridge as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

“We found out late last week about the U.S. 95 closure, and since then have been working very closely with NDOT to make sure everyone has a smooth and safe trip out to EDC,” said Pasquale Rotella, founder of Insomniac Events, which organizes EDC.

