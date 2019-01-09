Freeway ramp in downtown Las Vegas to close overnight Thursday

A connector ramp linking two major freeways will close to traffic overnight this week in downtown Las Vegas.

Work continues May, 8, 2018, on high occupancy vehicle lanes from U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 15 as part of Project Neon. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A connector ramp linking two major freeways will close to traffic overnight this week in downtown Las Vegas.

The freeway ramp from Interstate 15 northbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The temporary closure is needed for paving and electrical work tied to Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

Motorists will be detoured to the D Street/Washington Avenue exit from I-15, there they will take a right in Washington Avenue, then a right onto Main Street and then a right onto Las Vegas Boulevard where they can get on U.S. 95 southbound.

Project Neon is 92 percent complete and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.