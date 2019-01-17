Freeway ramp in downtown Las Vegas to close to traffic tonight

A Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp will close to traffic Thursday in downtown Las Vegas.

Work continues on Project Neon on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp will close to traffic Thursday in downtown Las Vegas.

The U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp to Interstate 15 southbound will shut to traffic overnight Thursday, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. , the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The temporary closure is a make-up date for Tuesday night’s planned closure that was canceled due to rain. The closure is needed for work on the high occupancy vehicle ramp associated with Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue. Standing 81-feet-tall and stretching over 2,600 feet, the ramp is the largest single component of the project.

Motorists will be detoured to the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit, where they’ll take a left. From there, motorists will head south and enter I-15 via the Pinto Lane slip-ramp.

Project Neon is 92 percent complete and slated for substantial completion in July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.