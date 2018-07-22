Heavy traffic clogs I-15 heading into Southern California

Drivers headed to Southern California from Las Vegas experienced heavy traffic and delays Sunday afternoon.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Nevada reported a 14-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California state line, Sunday afternoon, July 22, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Drivers headed to Southern California from Las Vegas experienced heavy traffic and delays Sunday afternoon.

At 1:40 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Nevada reported a 14-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California state line.

It wasn’t clear what caused the delays.

On holiday weekends, such as Memorial Day, the interstate is often clogged with traffic of visitors coming and going from California.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.