Henderson police to target distracted drivers in coming weeks

The Henderson Police Department will be targeting distracted drivers for the next three weeks.

Nevada law prohibits drivers from using cellphones or other electronic devices without Bluetooth or hands-free headsets, and the new initiative aims to catch those breaking this law, the department said in a release Monday. Police will be targeting distracted drivers through Jan. 24.

Using a cellphone or other electronic device while driving distracts people visually, manually and cognitively, endangering the driver and those around them, the release said.

The department encouraged people to set their phone to send an auto-response when they are driving, then respond to messages themselves once they are parked.

