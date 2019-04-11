I-15 near downtown Las Vegas to be reduced to 1 lane

Traffic backs up in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Charleston Boulevard Exit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 during the Project Neon expansion, the $1 billion plan to revamp and widen Interstate 15 from U.S. Highway 95 to Sahara Avenue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists driving near downtown Las Vegas will have their travel impacted this weekend.

Interstate 15 northbound will be reduced to one lane from Charleston Boulevard to the Spaghetti Bowl between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The weekend closure is needed for paving and other work associated with Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. Highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, which broke ground in 2016.

Various Charleston Boulevard freeway ramps will also be impacted this weekend.

A cluster of ramps will be impacted from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday due to Project Neon related work.

— The I-15 southbound offramp to Charleston will have access only to westbound Charleston.

— The Charleston onramp to I-15 southbound will have access only from eastbound Charleston.

— The Charleston onramp to I-15 northbound will have access only to north and southbound U.S. 95.

The Charleston onramp to I-15 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday and again from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m., Monday.

Project Neon is 95 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion this summer.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.