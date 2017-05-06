Interstate 15 closed at Lamb after fatal head on collision

Just after mile marker 52, the Nissan crashed into a semitrailer head on. (@NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)

The driver of the semitrailer had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to any hospital and he did not appear impaired. (@NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)

Northbound Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard is closed after an early morning fatal crash.

About 3:40 a.m., a silver Nissan Sentra, driven by a 24-year-old male, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Apex and mile marker 52, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Just after mile marker 52, the Nissan crashed into a semitrailer head on. The semitrailer was carrying strawberries from California going to New Jersey, Buratczuk said.

The driver of the semitrailer had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to any hospital and he did not appear impaired.

The male driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said.

At this time it is uknown if the driver of the Nissan was impaired.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.