Lane reduction of US 95 in downtown Las Vegas set to begin

A two-week long lane reduction in both directions of U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas will kick off next week.

Vehicles travel along U.S. Highway 95 through the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange near downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A two-week long lane reduction in both directions of U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas will kick off next week.

The inside lane on both U.S. 95 northbound and southbound will shut to traffic at Interstate 15 starting Monday at 6 a.m. and continuing until Feb. 5, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The temporary closure is needed for permanent barrier work as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.