Lane restrictions to come on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas

A stretch of the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas will be reduced to a single lane during overnight work scheduled over the next three weeks, Clark County officials said.

(Getty Images)

The restrictions are scheduled to start Sunday night on the southbound side of the Beltway between Craig Road and Hualapai Way, then eventually shift to the northbound lanes during the second part of the project, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

The lane restrictions are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through mid-July, except for weekends and the Independence Day holiday, Kulin said.

Construction crews will be placing new pavement aimed at converting this section of the Beltway into a full freeway, Kulin said. Plans also call for adding flood control improvements, new highway interchanges at Lone Mountain and Ann roads, a bridge carrying Centennial Parkway over the freeway and paths for pedestrians and bicyclists. The entire project is expected to be completed in August.

