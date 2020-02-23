Las Vegas NASCAR race causing backups on I-15 north

Traffic heading to a NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday was causing a backup on northbound Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported heavy traffic Sunday morning between the 215 Beltway and the Speedway exit, and said motorists heading north out of Las Vegas should expect minor delays.

The race starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Speedway.

