Man killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway ID’d

The man killed in a crash at the entrance of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week has been identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Ham, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a crash Thursday at the entrance to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kenneth Ham, 57, of Pine City, New York, died of blunt force injuries at the scene, the coroner’s office said Monday. His death was ruled an accidental.

The crash, which involved a semitrailer and an SUV, was reported about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatch records. Highway Patrol tweeted it occurred at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.