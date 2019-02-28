More Project Neon overnight ramp closures coming to Las Vegas

Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard is seen from the World Market Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 10, 2015. A public meeting is slated for today about Project Neon, the freeway widening and improvement project for Interstate 15 from Sahara Avenue to the Spaghetti Bowl. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A trio of ramp closures in downtown Las Vegas are scheduled to occur overnight this week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the following overnight closures on Thursday:

— The ramp connecting U.S. Highway 95 northbound to Interstate 15 southbound will shut from 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday.

— The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 southbound will close from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

— The ramp from Martin Luther King Boulevard southbound to Charleston Boulevard westbound will close from 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The temporary closures are needed for electrical work and sign installation as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue.

Project Neon is 93 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.