One 215 Beltway widening project winds down, with more to follow

The 215 Beltway has a bevy of widening project set to enhance traffic flow in various areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

Over $88 million in widening projects are slated for the 215 Beltway over the next few years that will enhance the road stretching from Henderson to the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The first in a series of widening projects slated for the beltway began in March between Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The $11 million widening project, which is adding one travel lane in each direction on the 7-mile stretch of road, is scheduled to wrap up this fall.

The stretch of road sees 193,000 vehicles per day in each direction, according to 2017 data from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Widening from Decatur to Interstate 15 is expected to start in the next month and will finish by the end of next year, said Dan Kulin, county spokesman.

The $23.6 million project will add one travel lane in each direction in the 2-mile stretch. It will cost more than the Decatur to Tropicana stretch because it requires more grading, retaining walls, sound walls and flood control work, Kulin said.

Tropicana and Charleston Boulevard will see an expansion that is expected to start in the fall and finish in early 2021. The stretch between Sahara Avenue and Charleston sees 108,000 vehicles per day, NDOT data revealed.

Another beltway widening project will enhance the stretch between Windmill and Pecos roads. The $18.5 million project is scheduled to start in early 2020 and is planned to finish sometime in 2021.

A future widening project on a stretch of the 215 Beltway in Henderson between Pecos and Stephanie roads doesn’t yet have a timeline, but is pegged at costing more than $35 million, Kulin said.

