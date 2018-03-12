Overnight closures set for US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

Several restrictions are scheduled Monday for overnight work along U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The right lane of northbound U.S. 95 will close between Ann Road and the eastbound 215 Beltway ramp from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The Ann Road onramp to northbound U.S. 95 will close for the same duration, along with the eastbound Beltway onramp from northbound U.S. 95, Illia said.

The overnight closures are needed so crews can paint freeway lanes and hang overhead signs as part of a larger $78 million widening project on U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads.

