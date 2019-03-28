Pair of road closures to limit traffic in downtown Las Vegas

The Sahara Avenue exit from the U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 southbound ramp will close from 10 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Friday. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakey Boulevard will shut to traffic between 7 p.m. March 29 until 6 a.m. March 31, 2019 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Western Avenue. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of Project Neon-related closures will affect motorists’ commutes starting tonight in Downtown Las Vegas.

The Sahara Avenue exit from the U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 southbound ramp will close to traffic from 10 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The overnight closure is needed for painting related to Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Oakey weekend closure

A multiple day closure of Oakey Boulevard is slated to occur this weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

Oakey will shut to traffic from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Western Avenue, NDOT said.

Officials recommend taking Rancho Drive to either Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue and heading east on either of the two streets to link up with Western Avenue from those points.

The temporary closure is needed for repaving and final lane striping as part of Project Neon.

The over two-year-long project is 94 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in May.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.