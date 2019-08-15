Part of First Street closing while new courthouse built

First Street, from East Clark Avenue to East Bonneville Avenue, will shut down to traffic and pedestrians starting Monday and lasting through February 2021.

A rendering of the Las Vegas courthouse. A stretch of First Street will close for 18 months as crews start construction on the city’s new $56 million municipal courthouse. (Molasky Group of Cos.)

A short stretch of First Street in downtown Las Vegas will close for 18 months beginning next week as crews start construction on the city’s new $56 million municipal courthouse.

First Street, from East Clark Avenue to East Bonneville Avenue, will shut down to traffic and pedestrians on Monday – a one-block closure expected to last until February 2021, city officials said.

During the closure, motorists and pedestrians may use Main Street or any of the streets to the east as alternate routes.

The four-story Las Vegas Municipal Court building, which broke ground in late June, will be built at 100 E. Clark Ave., near City Hall. The city will move municipal court operations out of the Regional Justice Center once the new courthouse is completed.

The project is being funded by bond proceeds and money paid to Las Vegas by Clark County to buy the city out of its Regional Justice Center lease.

