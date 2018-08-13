Part of I-15 in downtown Las Vegas to close overnight Wednesday

A section of Interstate 15 will close Wednesday for overnight work in downtown Las Vegas as crews install digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

An example of Nevada Department of Transportation's new Active Traffic Management sign. By the end of 2019, 42 of these new Active Traffic Management signs will deliver real-time information with help from sensors lining the freeway, capable of detecting heavy congestion, car crashes, bad weather and other conditions. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Northbound I-15 will close between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, all of the Spring Mountain onramps to northbound I-15 are expected to be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. During that same time, the Flamingo Road onramp to northbound I-15 is also scheduled to close.

The active traffic management signs are being installed as part of the $1 billion Project Neon, a 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. Highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

The first full-color digital sign along northbound U.S. 95 went online earlier this year, warning commuters to slow down as they approach ongoing construction through the Spaghetti Bowl, Illia said.

