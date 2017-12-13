Pedestrian safety improvements slated in North Las Vegas

Several pedestrian safety improvements are slated for a busy 4.3-mile stretch of Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

Temporary traffic control signs are used by the Nevada Department of Transportation during road construction and road projects. (Daria Sokolova/View)

New sidewalk sections upgraded street lights and designated lanes for buses and bicycles will be added to Craig between Decatur Boulevard and North Fifth Street under a $912,471 contract the Nevada Department of Transportation’s board of directors approved this week.

Plans also call for new crosswalk signals and adding median islands with bollards along Craig at Scott Robinson Boulevard and Ferrell Street, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

NDOT logged 1,089 vehicle crashes along Craig Road from 2009 to 2014, resulting in nine deaths and 769 injuries, Illia said. Roughly 38,000 vehicles drive daily along this section Craig, with a 1 percent annual traffic growth rate.

Construction is expected to start just after the new year and finish by summer.

