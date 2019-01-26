Rollover crash causing delays on I-15 in Las Vegas

A crash on northbound Interstate 15 in the central Las Vegas Valley has shut down four lanes of the highway Saturday morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Live traffic cameras show a white SUV rolled on its side, surrounded by first responders. (RTC Traffic Cam)

The crash was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. north of the Spring Mountain exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol’s online traffic site.

NHP said the crash involved a Nevada Department of Transportation Truck, Mercedes Benz van and a Toyota Scion. The crash resulted in the Mercedes rolling over on its side.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the cause of the crash was unknown at this time, and no major injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available, but Buratczuk said only two lanes of traffic are getting around the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

