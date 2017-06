Crews are working to clear debris on the shoulder of northbound US 95 near East Charleston Boulevard. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rollover crash early Friday on U.S. Highway 95 is backing up traffic.

The crash happened about 5:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes near East Charleston Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol records.

The shoulder is littered with folding tables, and the right lanes are temporarily blocked.

A call to the Highway Patrol wasn’t immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

