RTC electrifies downtown bike share program with e-bikes addition

The local bike share program is set to be charged up full-time with the addition of electric bikes.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada added 20 e-bikes to its fleet of 180 rentable bikes located in downtown Las Vegas, the RTC announced Monday.

Adding the e-bikes full time to the program comes after a successful pilot program in March, in which five of the electric pedal assist bikes were used.

“Adding electric bikes was a clear next step to expanding our successful bike share program and responding to customer demands,” said RTC CEO Tina Quigley in a statement.

During the trial run, riders preferred using the RTC electric bikes eight times more than non-motorized bikes, Quigley said.

The electric bikes are easily identified from the traditional bikes in the program, as they feature specific branding with a bright green section on the back and on the baskets of the bikes, with lighting bolts and the work “electric” on them

The electric bikes can be rented at any of the 21 bike share locations in downtown and can be located in advance on the RTC Bike Share website map or the BCycle app, with a lightning bolt symbol indicator appearing at the station where the bikes are located.

E-bikes are powered by front-wheel pedal-assist motors, allowing for speeds up to 17 mph and helping riders travel uphill.

The electric bikes cost an additional $1 per purchase for any of the three pass options: 24-hour pass for $5; a three-day pass for $10; or $15 for a monthly pass. The one-day and three-day passes can be bought online or at any bike share kiosk; monthly passes are available only online.

Launched in 2016, the bike-sharing program saw over 35,000 trips logged in its first two years, RTC said.

Riders can also connect to the various RTC transit lines through the Bonneville Transit Center downtown.

Las Vegas paid $48,000 for the 20 electric bikes, according to spokesman Jace Radke.

