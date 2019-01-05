Section of southbound I-15 in Las Vegas to close

The latest freeway closure tied to Project Neon will take place next week near downtown Las Vegas.

Work continues on Project Neon on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 southbound between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Friday.

Also, the following ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday:

— Sahara Avenue on-ramp to I-15 southbound.

— Pinto Lane on-ramp to I-15 southbound.

— Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 southbound.

Motorists traveling on I-15 southbound will be detoured to Sahara Avenue, where motorists will head east, turning right onto South Bridge Lane. Motorists will turn left onto Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (Industrial Road) to Mel Torme Drive, where they will take a left. From there, drivers will take a right onto Spring Mountain Road, where they will get back onto to I-15 southbound.

The temporary closures are needed for installation of Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

After the ATM sign is installed, 33 of the 42 signs will be erected. The signs will stretch as far south as Silverado Ranch Boulevard. There are seven more planned I-15 closures related to Project Neon .

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

U.S. 95 to 215 Beltway connector

Next week on the northwest side of town the U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway eastbound connector ramp will close to traffic overnight for a handful of days.

The ramp will close to traffic from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The temporary closure is needed for hydraulic improvements related to the $61.5 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl.

The project includes constructing a northbound U.S. 95 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover, plus a southbound U.S. 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway flyover with new freeway ramps, among other improvements.

