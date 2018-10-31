Las Vegas’ Project Neon nears end, I-15 lanes to reopen

The days of massive lane closures on Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas are coming to an end.
Construction-related lane closures on I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl will be lifted Wednesday and Thursday, ending 24/7 closures on the highway, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced. Both directions also will have an additional lane.
This marks the “substantial completion” of the Main Event, the third and final phase of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion infrastructure project, department spokesman Tony Illia said.
“We knew that it would be ugly,” he said.
Northbound I-15 restrictions will be lifted, and new offramps to Charleston Boulevard and D Street will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound highway closures will be lifted, and an offramp to Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive will open at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The work on I-15 finished about two weeks earlier than planned, Illia said. Project Neon is about 85 percent done, he said.
One lane of a new ramp from southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound I-15 is expected to open Nov. 21, with a second lane scheduled to open by mid-December, Illia said.
Project Neon is expected to finish next year, Illia said. Plans next year include widening of Charleston Boulevard, completion of freeway ramps and construction of a bridge over railroad tracks to connect Industrial Road to Grand Central Parkway, he said.
