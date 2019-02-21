Several southbound routes in Nevada reopened after closures

Kingman, Arizona, received about a foot of snow overnight into Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Dave Hawkins/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is diverted from southbound Interstate 15 at Primm on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. The California Highway Patrol has closed I-15 from the Nevada state line to Baker, California, due to snow conditions. (RTC Cameras)

The California Highway Patrol is advising drivers to be prepared for snow and ice in the Mountain Pass area. (CHP Barstow/Twitter)

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened southbound Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 93 from Boulder City to Kingman, Arizona.

Heavy snowfall and a 22-mile vehicle backup caused a closure for several hours, which began at mile marker 2 in Boulder City.

Northwest Arizona received about a foot of snow overnight.

At Primm, southbound traffic is also open after being diverted off Interstate 15 due to weather conditions.

State Route 164, Nipton Road, is closed in both directions at U.S. Highway 95 in Searchlight due to heavy snow conditions. An alternative route is U.S. 95 southbound to I-40 then west to Barstow, California.

For the latest on highway conditions in Nevada, go to nvroads.com or call 511.