Southbound I-15 reopens after rollover crash near Las Vegas

Southbound Interstate 15 has reopened after a Sunday morning rollover crash involving a semitrailer closed the freeway for hours near Apex.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southbound I-15 was closed until about 4:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 93 near Apex, the Nevada Department of Transportation posted on Twitter.

The crash occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday, and traffic was backed up for miles because it could only be diverted to North Las Vegas Boulevard, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was backed up to at least the turnoff to Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The driver of the semitrailer was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Stuenkel said.

