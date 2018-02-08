Southbound Interstate 15 exit to temporarily close for construction

The Craig Road exit from southbound Interstate 15 will close for several days this weekend as crews continue a freeway widening project in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Craig Road exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The work is part of a larger $33.8 million widening of I-15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard. Plans call for adding a traffic lane in each direction, new lights, signs and landscaping. Construction is expected to wrap up this summer.

