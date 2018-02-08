Southbound Interstate 15 exit to temporarily close for construction

The Craig Road exit from southbound Interstate 15 will close for several days this weekend as crews continue a freeway widening project in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.
The Craig Road exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.
The work is part of a larger $33.8 million widening of I-15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard. Plans call for adding a traffic lane in each direction, new lights, signs and landscaping. Construction is expected to wrap up this summer.
