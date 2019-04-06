Spaghetti Bowl ramp closures to affect traffic in Downtown Las Vegas

Various Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramps will see closures over much of this week. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A series of overnight closures of the Spaghetti Bowl will snarl traffic this week in Downtown Las Vegas.

Multiple days will be impacted during the Spaghetti Bowl interchange work, which includes painting and other tasks associated with Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

Here’s what motorists can expect:

Sunday night-Monday morning

-U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

-The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to I-15 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday night – Tuesday morning

U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

-The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to I-15 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday night – Wednesday morning

-U.S. 95 northbound to I-15 southbound will be closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday

-I-15 southbound to U.S. 95 north and southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night – Thursday morning

-U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

-The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to U.S. 95 southbound, I-15 north and southbound will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Project Neon is 95 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in May.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.