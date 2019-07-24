Trade show brings more traffic to downtown Las Vegas next week

Las Vegas Valley motorists will see increased traffic downtown beginning this weekend as a popular trade show opens at the World Market Center.

Rows of cars fill surrounding parking lots as crowds of people gather for the opening day of the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center, Jan. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An increased volume of vehicles is expected around the World Market Center from Sunday through Aug. 1 during the biannual summer market show, Las Vegas officials announced Wednesday.

Traffic is expected to be heavy between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday through July 31 and between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Aug. 1 as move out occurs between 4 and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be the busiest in the morning and evening hours when the show opens and closes.

During morning market hours, heavy vehicle traffic is expected on northbound Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue. Moderate-to-heavy traffic is expected on eastbound Bonneville Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Grand Central.

In the evening market hours, heavy traffic is anticipated on westbound Bonneville from Grand Central to Martin Luther King, as well as southbound on both Grand Central and Martin Luther King from Bonneville to Charleston.

Motorists are urged to use Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard or Eastern Avenue for access to Interstate 15 via Interstate 515.

