Traffic clears after backup near Primm on southbound I-15

Traffic slows to a crawl on I-15S near Primm

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Traffic appeared to be flowing in both directions Sunday evening after a nearly 12-mile backup on Interstate 15 north of Primm slowed motorists earlier in the day.

Nevada Department of Transportation cameras showed about 6:30 p.m. that the southbound lanes toward California had mostly cleared.

About 2:15 p.m., the cameras showed bumper-to-bumper traffic crawling between Jean and the state line dividing Nevada and California, prompting the Regional Transportation Commission to warn drivers to “expect long delays.”

