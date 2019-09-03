Traffic on I-15 south of Las Vegas marks end of Labor Day holiday

With the Labor Day weekend coming to an end, southbound I-15 toward Primm was clogged with Las Vegas-area visitors heading home.

Southbound I-15 is bumper-to-bumper on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (RTC camera)

With the Labor Day weekend coming to an end, southbound Interstate 15 toward Primm was clogged with Las Vegas area visitors heading back to California.

More than 325,000 visitors were expected to converge on the valley for the long holiday weekend.

“Labor Day visitation is expected to be up 1.2 percent in the destination compared to last year,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of communications and government affairs for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “While Las Vegas is a popular destination year-round, it’s even more so on three-day weekends.”

Those who waited until Monday evening to leave were facing bumper-to-bumper traffic heading toward California.

A Nevada Department of Transportation live traffic camera showed the backup around 7:30 p.m.