Trump’s visit to Las Vegas likely to cause traffic tie-ups Saturday

Air Force One arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Motorists should be prepared for traffic tie-ups around McCarran International Airport and other parts of the valley Saturday as President Donald Trump visits Las Vegas.

The president will make a four-hour stop in Las Vegas to deliver a keynote speech at the state Republican party’s convention, attend a fundraiser with U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and then swing through a roundtable discussion on tax reform.

By request of the Secret Service, the Nevada Highway Patrol was unable to release information about Trump’s planned route through Las Vegas.

“A freeway stop made by the presidential motorcade will be done so with little prior notice,” said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“Any temporary traffic restrictions incurred will be made in real time by law enforcement escorts, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,” Illia said. “The department advises motorists to take the presidential visit into consideration when making travel plans this weekend, budgeting additional travel time if passing through these areas.”

Air Force One is scheduled to touch down at McCarran around 10:50 a.m., meaning traffic around the 215 Beltway and Tropicana Avenue could be affected.

Additionally, airline passengers scheduled to depart or land at McCarran around the same time “can expect short delays as airfield activity is limited or halted for a period of time,” airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

From there, Trump and his motorcade will head north to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Summerlin, where the president will attend a private fundraiser with Heller followed by a speech to attendees of the Nevada GOP convention.

Although Trump’s route into Summerlin was not disclosed, expect the roads immediately surrounding the Suncoast to be restricted until 1 p.m.

Trump will then travel to the South Point Hotel and Casino to attend at tax reform roundtable discussion scheduled for 1:20 p.m., likely affecting traffic on Interstate 15.

Air Force One is scheduled to depart Las Vegas at 3 p.m., once again bringing traffic to a standstill around the airport.

“Those traveling from McCarran on Saturday should give themselves more time to get to the airport because temporary road closures are expected as the motorcade travels around the valley,” Crews said.

Review-Journal staff writer Ramona Giwargis contributed to this report.