US 95 lanes reopen after crash in Spaghetti Bowl

A crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Interstate 15 in the Spaghetti Bowl near downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Interstate 15 in the Spaghetti Bowl near downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A crash in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas had some lanes blocked Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash affected the left lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Interstate 15, causing a traffic backup.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash has been cleared and lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.

Traffic cameras show traffic on southbound U.S. 95 is backed up to the Summerlin Parkway.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the crash about 5 a.m.

