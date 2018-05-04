Vehicle rolls over, catches fire in southwest Las Vegas

No one was injured Friday morning after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire in the southwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. at Rainbow Boulevard and Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The driver of the vehicle lost control before it rolled, he said. Both occupants were unhurt, but the driver is suspected of impairment.

