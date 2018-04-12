Work planned for Ogden Avenue in Las Vegas through mid-October

A stretch of Ogden Avenue will be restricted through fall as crews complete a $2.5 million improvement project in downtown Las Vegas, city officials said.

(Getty Images)

A stretch of Ogden Avenue will be restricted through fall as crews complete a $2.5 million improvement project in downtown Las Vegas, city officials said.

One lane will remain open in each direction of Ogden from Monday morning through mid-October, with most of the work being completed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, said Margaret Kurtz, a spokeswoman for the city of Las Vegas.

The project calls for several street, sidewalk and lighting improvements, funded by the city and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Kurtz said.

Those with questions or concerns about the project may call the city at 702-778-3050.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.