Wyoming Ave. to close overnight Sunday ahead of 3-month road project

A surface street downtown will shut to traffic this weekend, ahead of a three-month road project impacting the road.

Motorists maneuver through traffic cones in a construction zone. (John Locher/Review-Journal File)

Wyoming Avenue between Western Avenue and Commerce Street will close from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The road will reopen Monday with lane restrictions of one lane in each direction until late April.

The temporary closure and lane restrictions are needed for intersection improvements as part of Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in this summer.

Wyoming Avenue and Western Avenue, Las vegas, NV