Clark County under afternoon flood advisory

Clark County is under a flood advisory Wednesday afternoon as about a third of an inch of rain has already fallen on the Las Vegas Valley.

Rain starts to pour in Downtown Las Vegas while people cover up to avoid the cold. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians hold umbrellas to protect themselves from rain as they walk along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Spring Mountains and Sheep Range are forecast to receive 5 to 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Rain was falling in the Las Vegas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain falls at the Bonneville Transit Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is under a flood advisory Wednesday afternoon as about a third of an inch of rain has already fallen on the Las Vegas Valley.

As of about 2:20 p.m., the National Weather Service measured 0.31 of an inch of rain at McCarran International Airport — where official measurements are taken for the weather service. Boulder City saw about half an inch of rain, while Henderson saw a third to a fourth of an inch, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

But the heaviest rain will move out of the valley by about 3:30 p.m., he said. Wednesday evening has a 30 to 40 percent chance for “hit-and-miss showers,” he said.

A flood advisory was in effect for Clark County until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Patchy fog could occur, but expect mostly cloudy conditions during the early evening before an overnight clearing and a low around 45, meteorologist John Salmen said. Winds will be 5-8 mph.

The weather service received a report of flooding Wednesday afternoon on Northshore Road near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to a tweet.

We heard of minor flooding happening now on Northshore Road between milemarkers 5 and 9 from @lakemeadnps. Remember, if water is flowing over a road, its best to find an alternate or wait it out! #NVwx https://t.co/BB1nm4mqgz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 4, 2019

Snow in mountains

By Wednesday afternoon the rain in the Spring Mountains had switched to snow in the “highest elevations,” although the weather service did not yet have an official measurement, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Wednesday had a forecast for for 5 to 10 inches above 7,000 feet, and a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. above 7,000 feet, the weather service said.

The rain may mix with snow at times between 7,000 and 8,000 feet during the day, which could limit accumulations. The higher elevations of Kyle and Lee canyons are expected to receive the most snow.

Travel could be difficult because of wet, snow-covered, and icy roadways. State Routes 156, 157 and 158 will be especially prone to winter conditions.

After the storm, the Thursday forecast for the valley calls for a high near 59 with calm winds and increasing clouds.

Friday to Sunday has expected highs of 60 degrees, with increasing clouds on Saturday and a 10 to 15 percent chance for more rain on Sunday. Monday has a forecast high of 50, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s through the weekend, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.