High temp hits 91 on Wednesday — hottest day so far in Las Vegas

Roses are fully in bloom within the garden about the Wynn Esplanade on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wednesday was the hottest day so far in the Las Vegas Valley this year, and temperatures will only rise through the last half of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures reached 91 on Wednesday, 10 degrees hotter than average for this time of year, meteorologist John Salmen said. Temperatures for this week should peak in the mid-90s.

“We got high pressure that’s moved over us,” which accounts for the hot weather, Salmen said.

Thursday and Friday each have forecast highs of 95 degrees.

The weekend will see highs of 93 and 91 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. As temperatures drop Sunday afternoon, the valley should expect winds at 15 to 25 mph through the evening, Salmen said.

A low-pressure system will move into Southern Nevada from California around Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and a 20 percent chance of precipitation, he said. Monday’s expected high is 85.

Overnight lows through Monday morning will hover between 68 and 70 degrees, Salmen said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-80s early next week, the weather service said.

