Las Vegas Valley may get first rain of 2020 this week

The Las Vegas Valley may see its first rainfall of the year this week.

People cross the street on a rainy day about the Fremont Street Experience and South 3rd Street on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sunday saw a high of 53 degrees, 5 degrees below the average of 58, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday should hit a high of 57, with Tuesday and Wednesday jumping to 59.

Thursday has a forecast high of 61 and is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The weather service said the last recorded rainfall in the valley was on Dec. 27.

