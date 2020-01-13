42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas Valley may get first rain of 2020 this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Las Vegas Valley may see its first rainfall of the year this week.

Sunday saw a high of 53 degrees, 5 degrees below the average of 58, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday should hit a high of 57, with Tuesday and Wednesday jumping to 59.

Thursday has a forecast high of 61 and is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The weather service said the last recorded rainfall in the valley was on Dec. 27.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST