Las Vegas Valley may get first rain of 2020 this week
The Las Vegas Valley may see its first rainfall of the year this week.
Sunday saw a high of 53 degrees, 5 degrees below the average of 58, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday should hit a high of 57, with Tuesday and Wednesday jumping to 59.
Thursday has a forecast high of 61 and is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers.
The weather service said the last recorded rainfall in the valley was on Dec. 27.
