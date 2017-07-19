Las Vegas Valley, northeast Clark County under flash flood warning

Scattered thunderstorms triggered localized flooding in parts of the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday, causing numerous traffic accidents. A flash flood warning was in effect through midmorning.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the valley and northeast
Clark County, effective until 9:45 a.m., and a flash flood watch through 8 p.m.
The weather service warned that scattered thunderstorms throughout the day “will be capable of producing intense rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in the watch area. Flooding of normally dry washes, low water crossings and poorly drained intersections is likely.”
A thunderstorm was “more than likely” to blame for a jackknifed tractor-trailer that was blocking the eastbound Interstate 215 ramp leading to northbound Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk. The ramp was closed down so the tractor-trailer could be towed away, and Buratczuk estimated it would reopen about 10 a.m.
The valley can expect rain through Wednesday evening with a high of 100 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.
The rest of the week forecasts isolated showers with no significant winds, Guillet said.
Thursday’s forecast is a high 103 degrees; Friday, Saturday and Sunday will hover around 107 degrees, she said. Monday is expected to have a high of 105 degrees, while Tuesday’s should drop to 103 degrees.
The lows for the week should remain in the mid 80s.
