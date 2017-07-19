Las Vegas Valley, northeast Clark County under flash flood warning

Scattered thunderstorms cause localized flooding in parts of the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday

The intersection of Gibson Road and American Pacific in Drive was flooded in Henderson Wednesday morning, July 19, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A tow truck prepares a lift a car stuck in flood waters on West Warm Springs Road near North Stephanie Street, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Henderson. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pedestrians protect themselves from the rain while crossing Louis Avenue on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian folds his umbrella outside the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The monsoon storm approaches Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the eastern portions of the Las Vegas valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scattered thunderstorms triggered localized flooding in parts of the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday, causing numerous traffic accidents. A flash flood warning was in effect through midmorning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the valley and northeast

Clark County, effective until 9:45 a.m., and a flash flood watch through 8 p.m.

The weather service warned that scattered thunderstorms throughout the day “will be capable of producing intense rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in the watch area. Flooding of normally dry washes, low water crossings and poorly drained intersections is likely.”

A thunderstorm was “more than likely” to blame for a jackknifed tractor-trailer that was blocking the eastbound Interstate 215 ramp leading to northbound Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk. The ramp was closed down so the tractor-trailer could be towed away, and Buratczuk estimated it would reopen about 10 a.m.

The valley can expect rain through Wednesday evening with a high of 100 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

The rest of the week forecasts isolated showers with no significant winds, Guillet said.

Thursday’s forecast is a high 103 degrees; Friday, Saturday and Sunday will hover around 107 degrees, she said. Monday is expected to have a high of 105 degrees, while Tuesday’s should drop to 103 degrees.

The lows for the week should remain in the mid 80s.

