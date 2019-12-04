50°F
Rain delays arriving flights at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 2:46 pm
 

Flights arriving at McCarran International Airport Wednesday afternoon were being delayed for more than two hours because of rainy weather in Las Vegas.

Delays for up to two hours and 10 minutes were reported for inbound flights because of the rain and low cloud ceiling, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system command center.

With the traffic management program delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules also may be affected.

All travelers flying into and out of McCarran are advised to check with their airline to determine their flight is affected.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

