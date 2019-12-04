Rain delays arriving flights at Las Vegas airport

All travelers flying into and out of McCarran International Airport are urged to check with their airline to determine their flight is affected.

Delays for up to two hours and 10 minutes were reported for inbound flights because of the rain and low cloud ceiling, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system command center.

With the traffic management program delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules also may be affected.

All travelers flying into and out of McCarran are advised to check with their airline to determine their flight is affected.

