Rain returns to Las Vegas Valley, snow likely in Spring Mountains

Rain began falling in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and a fresh layer of powder was expected in the Spring Mountains, the National Weather Service said.

A rainbow forms over Las Vegas as clouds move into the valley, Thursday morning, Nov. 29, 2018. The National Weather Service is forecasting light showers throughout the valley. (Ellen Fiore/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service is forecasting light showers on Thursday throughout the valley. That storm system will be paired with mostly cloudy skies and a 59-degree high.

Lee Canyon should see between 3 to 6 inches of snow at elevations over 7,500 feet and up to 12 inches above 9,000 feet. Kyle Canyon will accumulate between 4 and 8 inches in the higher elevations, meteorologist Andy Gorlow said.

Friday, which is expected to reach 60 degrees, will be dry before another storm system moves in overnight. The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance for showers Saturday, although the system will “not be as potent for snow,” Gorlow said.

“We’re not calling for much accumulation,” he said.

The weekend storm system will bring cooler temperatures to the valley, with respective highs of 56 and 53 forecast on Saturday and Sunday, followed by highs near 50 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows Thursday through Tuesday will hover in the lower 40s.

