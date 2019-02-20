Road crews prep for more snowfall this week in Las Vegas

A dusting of snow covers the ground along state Route 156, Lee Canyon Road, near U.S. Highway 95 outside Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley could receive its second snow dusting of the week overnight Wednesday as another storm moves through the region.

A winter weather advisory was posted for the valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday. Mount Charleston will be under a winter storm warning during the period and could receive 8-to-10 inches of snow through the period, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s pretty likely that snow will probably fall somewhere in the valley,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said. “Whether it accumulates or not is still a question.”

The western and higher elevation parts of the valley are the most likely to receive snow.

The Nevada Department of Transportation was laying plans to keep the roads safe. It has two snowplows stationed in the valley and can request two additional plows from Mountain Springs and Mount Charleston if needed.

NDOT also has 250 tons of “Ice Slicer” — a deicing agent — stored at six maintenance stations throughout Clark County.

Wednesday’s high temperature was expected to top out at 49 degrees before dipping to 34 overnight. There was a 50 percent chance of precipitation during the afternoon and evening hours, the weather service said.

Thursday will be even cooler, with a high of 43 with a 70 percent chance of precipitation and an overnight low of 31.

The cooler temperatures mixed with precipitation could lead to potentially hazardous road conditions.

“Even if we get a mix of rain and snow, overnight it could refreeze,” Steele said. “Roads that may have been wet could be icy and that’s worse than snow pack.”

The temperatures are significantly lower than normal highs for this time of year of around 64 degrees, Steele said.

The weather service said McCarran Airport had a low of 32 degrees overnight Tuesday, the fourth time this winter it’s reached freezing. That only happened once last year.

The high at Mount Charleston will reach 30 Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of snow showers in the evening before cooling to 17 degrees overnight. Mount Charleston will have a high of 22 and a low of 12 on Thursday before warming up slightly to 29 on Friday.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.