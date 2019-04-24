Temperatures in Las Vegas Valley will climb into the mid-90s

Pavement will start to warm this weekend as temperatures climb toward 100 degrees, says the National Weather Service. Traffic backs up in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near the Charleston Boulevard exit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during the Project Neon expansion. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will rise into the mid-90s approaching the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 91, followed by highs of 95 on Thursday and Friday.

A weather system will move into the valley Friday, bringing with it gusts reaching up to 20 to 25 mph, some cloud cover andhighs around 92 through Sunday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows during that period will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and there is no rain expected.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-80s early next week, the weather service said.