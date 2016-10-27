Lane restrictions slated for I-15 stretch through North Las Vegas

Interstate 15 will be restricted for two weeks between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas beginning on Halloween, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The restrictions will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights until Nov. 10, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The restrictions are part of a $33.8 million project that calls for adding two lanes in each direction of the five-mile stretch of I-15, aimed at alleviating massive traffic jams caused during NASCAR race days and the Electric Daisy Carnival.

The project, set for completion by early 2018, also calls for brighter lights, new signs, landscaping improvements and seismic upgrades to four overpass bridges. About 41,600 vehicles travel daily along I-15 between Craig and Speedway, a number expected to increase by roughly 71 percent by 2033, NDOT officials said.

