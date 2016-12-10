Bicyclist seriously hurt after Jeep strikes him near Red Rock Canyon

A bicyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle struck him near Red Rock Canyon on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near state routes 160 and 159, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The bicyclist, a 50-year-old man, was struck by a Jeep near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Roads were temporarily closed so the helicopter could retrieve the bicyclist and take him to University Medical Center, the highway patrol said.

His injuries are serious but nonlife-threatening, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The Jeep’s driver remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment, Buratczuk said.

