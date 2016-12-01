Las Vegas Strip will close briefly Thursday as NASCAR drivers take ‘Victory Lap’

Race cars will take over a section of the Strip for about an hour Thursday afternoon, prompting a temporary closure, Clark County officials said.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed roughly between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday during the NASCAR Victory Lap sponsored by Sunoco. The event is part of NASCAR’s Champions Week at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The victory lap will start in front of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and head north on the Strip to Spring Mountain Road, where several drivers will spin their wheels and smoke their tires.

The motorcade heads back south on the Strip for another burnout at Harmon Avenue, heading down to the finish line at The Park, between the New York-New York and Monte Carlo hotel-casinos.

