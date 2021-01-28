1 in 4 PUA unemployment claims filed last week came from Nevada

Nevada saw 111,662 new claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program – aimed at self-employed workers or independent contractors – filed the week ending Jan. 23.

The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than one out of every four new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last week across the U.S. came from Nevada, according to new unemployment data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nevada saw 111,662 new claims for the PUA program — aimed at self-employed workers or independent contractors — filed the week ending Jan. 23. There were 426,856 new PUA claims filed the same week nationwide.

The figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Pennsylvannia was the second state to see a lion’s share of new PUA claims last week, with more than 57,000 new filings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.