47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

1 in 4 PUA unemployment claims filed last week came from Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 10:12 am
 
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. ...
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than one out of every four new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last week across the U.S. came from Nevada, according to new unemployment data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nevada saw 111,662 new claims for the PUA program — aimed at self-employed workers or independent contractors — filed the week ending Jan. 23. There were 426,856 new PUA claims filed the same week nationwide.

The figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Pennsylvannia was the second state to see a lion’s share of new PUA claims last week, with more than 57,000 new filings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada COVID positivity rate dips again
Nevada COVID positivity rate dips again
2
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
3
70 years ago, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
70 years ago, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
4
Regulators accuse marijuana lab of manipulating microbial, THC results
Regulators accuse marijuana lab of manipulating microbial, THC results
5
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A GameStop storefront is shown before opening Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Dallas. The ...
GameStop stock trading restricted on Robinhood, other trading platforms
The Assoicated Press

GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 early Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.

The key to making satisfying dishes from cheap ingredients is to incorporate kitchen staples li ...
How to turn food pantry staples into delicious meals
By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder

Economic concerns have caused countless people to become more conscious of their spending — resorting to cheap staples rather than more expensive options at the grocery store.

Read More