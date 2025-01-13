60 employers, 10K open positions available at Las Vegas job fair

A large job fair is taking place on Wednesday, looking to fill 10,000 positions with 60 employers.

A large job fair is taking place on Wednesday, looking to fill 10,000 positions with 60 employers.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., from organizers West Coast Job Fairs.

Strip and off-Strip employers such as MGM Resorts International properties, Caesars Entertainment properties and Station Casino properties will be present, as well as employers in health care, local government, culinary and academic.

Those interested can register at WestCoastJobFairs.com. Admission is free.

