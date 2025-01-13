52°F
Business

60 employers, 10K open positions available at Las Vegas job fair

Job seekers visit booths during the annual Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center, ...
Job seekers visit booths during the annual Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2025 - 10:36 am
 

A large job fair is taking place on Wednesday, looking to fill 10,000 positions with 60 employers.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., from organizers West Coast Job Fairs.

Strip and off-Strip employers such as MGM Resorts International properties, Caesars Entertainment properties and Station Casino properties will be present, as well as employers in health care, local government, culinary and academic.

Those interested can register at WestCoastJobFairs.com. Admission is free.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

