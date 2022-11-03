54°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Business

Allegiant’s Florida resort hit with $35M in hurricane damages

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2022 - 12:55 pm
 
An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in ...
An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Allegiant Travel Co.’s Florida resort project sustained $35 million in damages from Hurricane Ian, after cranes fell on the project and water got in, the company said.

The Las Vegas-based airline on Wednesday reported a net loss of $46.5 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a $39.3 million profit during the same period last year.

The company said in a news release that it incurred a $35 million “special charge” related to property damages at its under-construction Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor project in southwest Florida, a region that was devastated by widespread flooding and destruction from Hurricane Ian in late September.

The resort “survived” the storm but suffered damage from “falling cranes” and “water intrusion,” President and CEO John Redmond said on a conference call with analysts Wednesday.

He said the company believes all storm damages to the project are fully insured, and its insurance carriers put the initial estimated damages at $35 million. The amount is subject to change after “further assessment and understanding of impacted supply chains,” Redmond added.

He also noted Sunseeker’s expected opening was delayed by roughly 90 days, with its debut now scheduled for Sept. 1, 2023.

Sunseeker, which is being built along the Peace River in Port Charlotte, is slated to feature 500 hotel rooms and more than 180 extended-stay suites, as well as bars, restaurants and conference space.

Greg Anderson, Allegiant’s chief financial officer, said on the call that more than 550 employees live in and around Port Charlotte and nearby Punta Gorda. All were “safe and accounted for, although the recovery for many of them continues,” he said.

Anderson said the physical damage to Sunseeker was “primarily caused by subcontractor cranes hitting” the project. Accounting procedures required the company to record the estimated financial loss, which will be “offset in subsequent quarters as insurance proceeds are collected,” he said.

An ultra-low-cost carrier, the company’s Allegiant Air is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, often without competition on its routes.

It has a captive audience of sorts for Sunseeker, as Allegiant accounts for nearly all airline traffic in and out of Punta Gorda Airport, located about 6 miles from the resort project.

Allegiant broke ground on the resort in 2019, suspended construction in March 2020 amid the early chaos of the pandemic, and resumed construction in summer 2021.

It obtained a $350 million construction loan for the project last year.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
2
Caesars won’t sell off Strip resort after all, says CEO
Caesars won’t sell off Strip resort after all, says CEO
3
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
4
Raiders report: Derek Carr still dealing with back injury
Raiders report: Derek Carr still dealing with back injury
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Retailer Lululemon opened a new location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (C ...
Lululemon opens a store in Henderson
By / RJ

Popular retailer Lululmeon announced it would be having a grand opening Friday for its newest location at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

 
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.